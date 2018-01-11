CPTC offers wellness series

(Press release) If you are interested in starting off 2018 with a renewed commitment to health, please plan to attend an upcoming series offered by Camille Watson, Holistic Health Coach. All sessions will be held at 6:30 PM in the upper building at Clinton Physical Therapy Center at 1921 N. Charles G. Seivers Blvd.

Camille will start with a session on January 23rd, “Supercharge Your Immune System”. This session will include discussion on how certain foods can help improve your immune system and ability to fight or minimize the effects of disease processes. During the second session on January 30th, “Cool the Fire On Inflammation”, she will discuss the role of various foods which cause can inflammation in our bodies, as well as foods we can eat to counteract the inflammation. The third session on February 6th will cover the topic of sleep which many of us are lacking in our society, “Counting Sheep – A Primer on Sleep”. The final session held on February 13th will be “Plotting Dinner – A Menu Planning Class”.

Camille Watson began her quest for vibrant health over 30 years ago when earning her degree in nutrition. She later studied at the Institute for Integrative Nutrition in New York City to become a Certified Health Coach. She has studied over 100 dietary theories and a variety of practical lifestyle coaching methods. She helps clients create a personalized path to health that suits their unique body, lifestyle, preferences and goals. Her belief is that the future of our health depends on a return to delicious whole foods and holistic restoration of our minds, our bodies and our spirits.

Class registration is limited so please call 457-8237 to reserve your space or visit www.camillewatson.com for more information. Classes are $18 each or $15 each if you come with a friend. Or you may attend all 4 classes for a reduced rate of $50 or if you come with a friend it will be $40 each for the 4-class series. Attendees are asked to proceed through the Clinton Physical Therapy Center parking lot to the driveway at the far end of the lot to access the upper parking lot.