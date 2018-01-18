Courthouses in Anderson, Campbell back open Thursday

Winter weather and slick road conditions this morning prompted officials in Anderson and Campbell Counties to delay opening the Courthouse doors until 10 am Thursday, two hours later than normal.

As we have told you, the Anderson County Commission meeting that had been scheduled for Tuesday night has been rescheduled for this Monday January 22nd at the Courthouse in Clinton.

The Campbell County Commission’s January meeting was also delayed by the weather, and will now be held on Friday night at 6 pm at the Courthouse in Jacksboro.