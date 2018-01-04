Home / Featured / County schools closed through Friday; Clinton schools welcome back students

Anderson County Schools were closed today (Thursday, January 4) and will remain closed on Friday, January 5 due to what school leaders called “extreme temperatures and wind chill factors.”

Classes in Anderson County had been set to resume today after the holiday break, but with wind chills in the low to mid teens this afternoon and likely wind chills near zero on Friday morning, students will return to class in Anderson County on Monday January 8th.

Clinton City Schools did resume classes today, writing on their Facebook page Thursday night that they were “looking forward to having students back in class,” and adding that all of the buildings were warm when students got there and breakfast was ready.

In the meantime, central office staff will follow the system’s inclement weather procedure.

