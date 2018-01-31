Community Development Block Grants announced for Campbell, Morgan, Roane

(TN Department of Economic and Community Development) Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam and Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe recently approved nearly $25.5 million in Community Development Block Grants (CDBG), which assist communities with infrastructure improvements, health and safety initiatives and façade improvements in downtown commercial districts.

“I congratulate the 66 communities receiving the CDBG funds,” Haslam said. “By investing in themselves, these communities are taking steps to create better a working and living environment for their citizens, and helping Tennessee lead in economic development, putting us one step closer to our goal of making Tennessee the No. 1 location in the Southeast for high quality jobs.”

“With the assistance of the CDBG funds, each grantee is taking the initiative to enhance their community, which will in turn create more economic development opportunities for the members of those communities,” Rolfe said. “I want to congratulate the 66 recipients on receiving these grants and look forward to seeing each of them continue to succeed.”

The allocation of CDBG funds is based on priorities set through the public meeting process at the local community level. The CDBG program is funded through HUD and administered in Tennessee by the Department of Economic and Community Development. Funds are available for water and sewer improvements and extensions, housing rehabilitation, health and safety projects as well as commercial façade improvements in Main Street and Tennessee Downtown communities. Commercial façade grants can be used for new awnings and signs, painting, building repair and other upgrades.

Community Project Amount Matching Funds Total

Campbell County Fire Service Improvements $315,000 $47,069 $362,069

Harriman Water System Improvements $525,000 $93,000 $618,000

Morgan County Water Line Improvements $525,000 $51,923 $576,923

Roane County Fire Protective Services $312,910 $64,090 $377,000