Commodity sign-ups return to Community Action

Anderson County Community Action will be signing up Anderson County residents for the yellow commodity card January 29th through February 9th.

Sign-up times at their offices at 149 North Main Street in Clinton will be Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 am to 12 noon through February 9th.

If you already have the yellow card, you do not need to sign up this time around. When you come in to sign up, please bring proof of income and proof of address.

Commodities will be distributed Thursday February 15th from 10 am to 1 pm at the National Guard Armory in Clinton.

For more information call 865-457-5500.