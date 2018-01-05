Home / Featured / Cold temps keep some students home on Friday

Jim Harris

Anderson County Schools were closed Thursday, and remained closed on Friday due to the cold temperatures and the frosty wind chills.

Classes in Anderson County had been set to resume Thursday after the holiday break, but now, students will return to class in Anderson County on Monday January 8th.

Clinton City Schools did resume classes Thursday, but were closed today (on Friday). On their website, school officials wrote: “Administration will be in the schools and Central Office will be open if anyone has a need. We look forward to seeing everyone back on Monday.”

