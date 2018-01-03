Clinton splits with Heritage; Hill honored before game

The high school basketball regular season resumed on Tuesday, with holiday tournaments in the rearview mirror and the stretch run to the postseason looming.

Heritage girls 52 Clinton 44: At Clinton, the Heritage Lady Mountaineers took advantage of a sloppy Clinton squad in the first half and rode those turnovers to 14-point lead in the third quarter. The Lady Dragons tightened things up in the second half and drew to within four points with under 90 seconds to play before Heritage put the game away 52-44. Clinton (11-5) rallied behind Nikki Jones–who scored 12 of her 15 points in the second half–and Amaya Whitt–who scored 10 of her 14 points after halftime in her first game back since suffering a shoulder injury in December. Heritage (14-2) had a balanced attack paced by Kaziah Clifton with 11 points.

Clinton boys 63 Heritage 61 (OT): In the nightcap Tuesday, it was the Dragons who would build, then squander, a 15-point second half lead as the Mountaineers three-point shooters came alive down the stretch and forced the game in to overtime. The Dragons gritted its way through the overtime to survive and improve to 5-13. The Dragons got 16 points from Evan Winchester, 12 from Tony Harris, and 11 from Daraon Jones, while Heritage was paced by Parker Rathery with 21 points and Kyler Sandhoff with 14.

Prior to the boys’ game, senior Trevon Hill was presented with a signed basketball commemorating his record-breaking single-game rebounding performance from January 21st, 2017, when he pulled down 19 rebounds in Clinton’s game against Anderson County. The ball was presented to him by the man who set that record in 1979, Eddie “Goose” Golden. The ceremony was a long time coming because Golden is a high school basketball official who often finds himself working when the Dragons are playing.

Elsewhere:

Oliver Springs girls 54 Oakdale 52…Oakdale boys 74 Oliver Springs 51.

Coalfield girls 57 Rockwood 33…Coalfield boys 55 Rockwood 48.

Sunbright girls 55 Oneida 47…Oneida boys 69 Sunbright 50.

Thursday schedule:

Oliver Springs at Kingston…Campbell County at William Blount.