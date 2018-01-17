Clinton Schools closed Thursday; ACSD updates county roads

Clinton City Schools will be closed Thursday January 18 due to snow and ice.

Anderson County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Mark Lucas provided the following update on road conditions.

“State routes are mostly clear this afternoon but secondary roads still have snow and ice in spots especially those that are shaded. Some roads remain entirely snow covered. Areas that melted today in the sun will refreeze overnight as the temperatures will once again be in the single digits. Motorists should continue to use caution.

Three traffic crashes have been reported today as of 4:00pm.

Deputies will continue to patrol and answer calls in four wheel drive vehicles.”

