Clinton Library gearing up for busy February

This month there will be a new Chess Club at the Clinton Public Library on February 3 and 17 from 10:00-12:00 p.m. Join us to learn chess or brush up on your skills. This club is for all ages from pros to beginners. Chess Club will take place every first and third Saturday from 10:00-12:00 p.m. On February 12, from 4:30-5:30, the library will host our first Teen Book Club for 6th -12th grades. This book club will offer a time for teens to discuss books they are reading or have read in the past. Teen Book Club will be offered every other month on the second Monday.

We have a new staff member, Cheyenne Horn. She will be the children and youth program coordinator. Check out the children’s and teen’s programs schedule on our website and come by the library to meet her.

For more information about our upcoming library programs and other offerings, please visit our website at www.clintonpubliclibrary.org and follow us on social media. If you have any other inquiries please contact Meg Harrison at director@clintonpubliclibrary.org or Carisa Ownby at public_relations@clintonpubliclibrary.org.