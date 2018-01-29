Home / Featured / Clinton events raise money for teachers, needy students

Clinton events raise money for teachers, needy students

A pair of charity events last week raised money for some great causes.

Last Thursday, the Clinton Blaze basketball teams played teams of city teachers during an event that raised $1000 for the Education Foundation for Clinton City and Anderson Schools’ Teacher Supply Depot.

Saturday night, $750 was raised at a basketball game matching up the Clinton Police and Fire Departments that will be used to purchase warm winter clothes for needy students in the city school system. The Police Department team won by two points, hitting a shot at the buzzer to win.

The gymnasium where both of those events took place at Clinton Elementary School will be renovated this summer thanks in large part to $35,000 worth of donations from the community and Clinton Elementary alumni. Those renovations will include sanding and refinishing the gym floor and installing new bleachers. That work is expected to get underway in June.

