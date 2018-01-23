Clinton Council: No audit findings, fire truck money approved

The Clinton City Council met Monday night.

Members heard the report on the audit of the 2016-2017 fiscal year’s books and were pleased to hear that the audit came back “clean” with no findings.

The Council also voted to approve a $550,000 capital outlay note that will be paid off within 8 years with the rest of the city’s debt schedule, according to City Manager Roger Houck. The funds will be used to purchase a 110-foot platform truck for the Clinton Fire Department. The apparatus costs some $992,000, but the city has received a $200,000 donation from SL Tennessee and will pay off the balance from the city’s capital outlay fund.