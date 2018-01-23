Home / Featured / Clinton Council: No audit findings, fire truck money approved

Clinton Council: No audit findings, fire truck money approved

Jim Harris 12 mins ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 14 Views

The Clinton City Council met Monday night.

Members heard the report on the audit of the 2016-2017 fiscal year’s books and were pleased to hear that the audit came back “clean” with no findings.

The Council also voted to approve a $550,000 capital outlay note that will be paid off within 8 years with the rest of the city’s debt schedule, according to City Manager Roger Houck. The funds will be used to purchase a 110-foot platform truck for the Clinton Fire Department. The apparatus costs some $992,000, but the city has received a $200,000 donation from SL Tennessee and will pay off the balance from the city’s capital outlay fund.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Oak Ridge blueprint effort continues Thursday

The City of Oak Ridge’s Community Development Department is continuing the Oak Ridge City Blueprint …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved