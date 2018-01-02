Claxton woman indicted on robbery, kidnapping charges

A Claxton woman has been indicted on charges related to her role in an alleged robbery that occurred in the spring of 2016 that started with an ad for escort services on backpage.com.

27-year-old Lindsay Elaine Pressley was indicted by the Anderson County grand jury in November on charges of aggravated robbery, especially aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery and conspiracy to commit especially aggravated kidnapping. According to our partners at Oak Ridge Today, she was arrested on those charges on Thursday, and as of this morning, remained in custody at the Anderson County Jail on bonds totaling $100,000.

She and her husband, 31-year-old Richard Norman Pressley, are accused of luring Cody Monroe of Athens, from McMinn County to their home in Ben’s Mobile Home Park in Claxton on May 21st, 2016, through an ad on the personals website backpage.com, promising sexual favors in exchange for money.

Monroe told deputies at the time that he had arrived at the house and was talking to Lindsay Pressley in the living room when a man with a pistol burst into the room and ordered Monroe to get on the ground. Monroe was then tied up with a rope and put in a back bedroom after being robbed of $600 in cash. He told investigators he had managed to escape by cutting the rope with a pocketknife and climbing out a bedroom window.

Investigators quickly identified the Pressleys as suspects due to previous encounters, during one of which they had admitted they had been engaged in a conspiracy to lure victims to their home using a backpage.com posting, then rob the victims in a manner similar to the one allegedly used against Monroe.

Lindsay Pressley has an arraignment scheduled for January 22 in Anderson County Criminal Court in Clinton.

Richard Pressley pleaded not guilty to the same charges his wife is also facing during a July 31 arraignment and is free on bond.