Claxton VFD gets donated pet rescue gear

Claxton firefighters are better equipped to handle emergencies involving house pets thanks to a donation from a local resident and pet owner.

Leo York donated the pet non-rebreather oxygen masks to the Claxton Volunteer Fire Department after viewing a video of firefighters in Bakersfield, California, reviving a small dog suffering from smoke inhalation.

“While it is understood that human life will always be the most pressing priority, having the tools to aid our fur friends will make our fire station even better equipped to serve the community” said York, who donated the rescue kit, which contains masks for both small and large pets.

The rescue kit has been placed into service on the department’s primary engine, and firefighters will be participating in pet rescue training, including small animal CPR.