Home / Obituaries / Candice Shelton Mullins, age 57 of Lake City

Candice Shelton Mullins, age 57 of Lake City

Jim Harris 1 min ago Obituaries Leave a comment 6 Views

Candice Shelton Mullins, age 57 of Lake City, TN passed away on Sunday, January 7, 2018 at the North Knoxville Medical Center in Powell. Candice was born on March 9, 1960 in Anderson County, Tennessee. Candice worked for the state of Tennessee for seventeen years and retired. She enjoyed spending time with her family, crocheting and singing with family. Candice was a secretary at her church for many years.  Candice is preceded in death by her father, John Henry Shelton, sister Carliea Loucinda Mize, and nephew, Ezra Winn.

Survivors:

Mother                          Anna Bell Melton of Lake City

Husband                       Gary Wayne Mullins of Knoxville

Sisters                         Constance Shelton Applegate of Lake City

Candice Shelton Mullins of Lake City

Chanderene Shelton Smelcer of Lake City

Charisma Shelton Mahan (Dr. Stephen) of Myrtle Beach, SC

Nieces and Nephews     Sara Shelton Winn (Micheal) of Lake City

Jonni Rayvn Smelcer, of Lake City

Joshua Bayker Mahan and Jaxon Taylor Mahan of Myrtle Beach, SC

Great Nephew               Jaylen Shawn Shelton, of Lake City

And a host of many other family members and friends.

Visitaiton: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Wednesday, January 10, 2018 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.

Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Wednesday, January 10, 2018 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Brandon Cookston and Pastor Charlie Emert officiating.

Interment: Family and Friends will meet on Thursday, January 11, 2018 at Clinch River Cemetery in Lake City for an 11:00 AM graveside service.

You may also view Candice’s guestbook online at http://www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com/

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH’s News & Sports Director since 2000.
In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys’ and girls’ basketball and baseball.
Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA.
Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Howard E. Crowder “Ed” Sr.

Howard E. Crowder “Ed” Sr. passed away December 31, 2017 at Summit View of Rocky …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved