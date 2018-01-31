Campbell BOE tentatively approves contract for Fields

Tuesday night during a work session, the Campbell County School Board gave its tentative approval to a four-year contract for incoming Director of Schools Jennifer Fields worth $115,000 annually.

Fields will begin her new job on March 2nd, when current Director of Schools Larry Nidiffer will step down. Nidiffer will be paid the remaining $37,000 on his contract, which runs through June 30th, and is currently working with Fields to ensure a smooth transition of power come March.

The School Board will officially vote on Fields’ contract in February.