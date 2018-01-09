Home / Featured / Broken water lines keep Oak Ridge crews busy

Jim Harris

Oak Ridge City Manager Mark Watson told City Council members on Monday that since January 1st, city crews have responded to 35 water line breaks brought on by the cold weather. Watson warned Council members that as the weather warms, more breaks are possible.

The cast-iron pipes used by the city can break when the ground shifts as it freezes and thaws.

The city is plotting the water line breaks on a map that will be used to focus more comprehensive repairs in the coming weeks.

Crews were out for much of this past weekend repairing the broken water mains and restoring service to utility customers.

