Breakfast with the Legislators returns Monday

The Oak Ridge League of Women Voters will have this year’s first Breakfast with the Legislators on Monday, January 29. The meeting will be held from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. in the Social Room of the Oak Ridge Civic Center, which is at 1403 Oak Ridge Turnpike. A free continental breakfast will be served.

Tennessee senators Randy McNally and Ken Yager and representatives John Ragan and Kent Calfee have been invited to speak about the legislative outlook for this session of the Tennessee General Assembly and respond to questions and hear opinions from the audience. The public is invited to attend.

Subsequent 2018 breakfasts will be held at the same time and place the fourth Monday of each month: February 26, March 26, and April 23, as long as the General Assembly is in session. If Oak Ridge Schools are closed due to bad weather, Breakfast with the Legislators will be canceled.

The League of Women Voters of Oak Ridge, a nonpartisan political organization for men and women, encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy.