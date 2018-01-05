Home / Local News / Bomb threat at store prompts visit from Bomb Squad

The Knox County Bomb Squad was called to the WalMart in Rockwood late Wednesday night after someone phoned in a bomb threat.

The threat was made at around 10:30 pm and Rockwood Police say that as soon as their officers and a crew from the Rockwood Fire Department arrived, they cleared the store and locked it down. It took about ninety minutes for the Bomb Squad to arrive and once they did, it took another hour to sweep the entire store with a bomb-sniffing K9 unit.

No suspicious devices were found and the store reopened at around 1:30 am Thursday.

Rockwood Police are investigating.

