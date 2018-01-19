Basketball returns to WYSH

Despite the Anderson County schools being closed today, we will have live coverage of high school basketball for you tonight on WYSH’s Fox & Farley Full Court Press.

Tune in during Trading Time Primetime for live updates and then join yours truly at 7:00 live from Anderson County High School for our coverage of the Crosstown Showdown, Roundball Edition, Round 2, matching up Clinton at Anderson County.

The Mavs and Lady Mavs are looking for a sweep of their rivals while the Dragons and Lady Dragons enter tonight’s game looking to even both season series.

Other action around the area tonight as East Tennessee begins to thaw out includes Oak Ridge at Karns; Oliver Springs at Oneida; Halls at Campbell County; Cosby at Jellico; Coalfield at Midway; Gatlinburg-Pittman at Union County; Oakdale at Wartburg; Central at Powell; Rockwood at Kingston.