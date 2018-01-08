Atomic City Sportsmen hosting 30th annual MLK Fellowship Breakfast

A Martin Luther King Fellowship Breakfast on Monday, January 15, will feature as keynote speaker the Reverend Derrick Hammond, pastor of Oak Valley Baptist Church in Oak Ridge.

It’s the 30th annual Martin Luther King Fellowship Breakfast hosted by the Atomic City Sportsmen.

The breakfast will be at the Oak Valley Baptist Church, 194 Hampton Road in Oak Ridge, on Monday, January 15. The program will begin at 8 a.m.

There is no charge for attending the breakfast, the press release said.

Contact David Mosby at (865) 482-4193 or mosby1@aol.com for more information.