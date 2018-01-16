Home / Breaking News / ASCD: Roads snow-covered, slick; travel not recommended

ASCD: Roads snow-covered, slick; travel not recommended

Jim Harris

(From Anderson County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Mark Lucas). Anderson County roads and highways are snow covered this afternoon. Roads are slick and hazardous with ice under the snow on bridges and overpasses. Travel is not recommended. If travel is necessary, motorists are asked to use caution. The drive home from work may take a while this afternoon.

TDOT crews are out salting and plowing the state routes and highways. The Anderson County Highway Department are handling the county roads.
Sheriff’s deputies are on patrol in four wheel drive vehicles. Calls so far have been routine with only a couple of cars off into ditch as of 4:00pm.

