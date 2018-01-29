ASAP touts “Tennessee’s Save a Life Project”

According to the Tennessee Department of Health 1,631 people died from drug overdoses in the state in 2016. This is the highest annual number of overdose deaths recorded in state history and brings the five-year total for Tennessee to 6,036 lives lost.

“It is always saddening when the reality of human tragedy involved with substance abuse is brought to light, especially given the fact that overdose deaths can absolutely be prevented,” said Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services Commissioner Marie Williams. In response to the growing opioid crisis, the state has launched “Tennessee’s Save a Life Project” to:

reduce the number of overdose related deaths by improving access and availability of clinical treatment and recovery services;

expanding access to medication assisted treatment;

implementing new strategies for pregnant women;

provide widespread naloxone distribution;

training professionals and key stakeholders on opioid use disorders;

and implementing an Overdose Rapid Response System when an outbreak of overdoses occurs.

Naloxone (or NarcanTM) is a proven tool in the battle against drug abuse and overdose death. When too much of an opioid medication is taken, it can slow breathing to a dangerously low rate. When breathing slows too much, overdose death can occur. Naloxone can reverse this potentially fatal situation by allowing the person to breathe normally again. EVERY time an overdose is suspected, first responders should be notified by calling 911 immediately.

In 2014, Tennessee passed “Good Samaritan” legislation which provides civil immunity for administering the medication to someone they reasonably believe is overdosing on an opioid. Naloxone is not a dangerous medicine. However, proper training is required by law. Through the “Tennessee’s Save a Life Project”, Allies for Substance Abuse Prevention (ASAP) of Anderson County, provided training on administering naloxone and distributes Narcan free of charge.

Additionally, the “Tennessee’s Save a Life Project” provides training on opioid use disorders to health professionals on best practices for prescribing opioids, pain management, co-prescribing practices, screening for substance use disorder, referrals to treatment programs, and overdose prevention. The goal is to provide healthcare professionals with the necessary training and skills to better serve their patients and ensure the highest quality of care.

ASAP is partnering with ETSU Quillen School of Medicine to provide training to area professionals on:

Tuesday, March 6th from 6:00 – 8:30 p.m. in the Cheyenne Conference Room at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge; and

Thursday, March 8th at LeConte Medical Center in Sevierville

These trainings satisfy mandatory CME requirements for physicians licensed by the Tennessee Board of Medical Examiners (T.C.A.63-1-401). We are pleased to have Dr. Don Teater presenting. Dr. Teater is a physician at Meridian Behavioral Health Services and owner of Teater Health Solutions specializing in working with medical and governmental agencies to reduce opioid prescribing, improve pain treatment and prevent addiction. Stephanie Strutner, Executive Director of ASAP of Anderson said, “we believe this is a valuable training opportunity for physicians and other healthcare providers. I hope our providers will make it a priority to attend.”

The link to the training is https://www.etsu.edu/com/cme/opioid_addiction_2018.php

Overall Conference Objectives: Because of attending this activity, the participant will be able to:

Ability to screen and assess patients for substance abuse disorders;

Understand the neuro biological basis of pain: Chronic vs. Sensory and How to Retrain Patient Perceptions of Pain;

Improve knowledge of Alternative Therapies for Treating Pain and Use of Medication for Post-Operative Pain

Please contact ASAP at info@asapofanderson.org or call (865) 457-3007 with questions. If you or anyone you know is suffering with a substance use disorder needs help, contact the Tennessee REDLINE (1-800-889-9789) or visit www.taadas.org/Redline.htm.