Anderson County government shutting down at 11 am due to snow

The Anderson County Courthouse and other county government offices will close at 11 am today (Tuesday January 16th) due to the snow in the forecast.

The Anderson County Commission meeting scheduled for Tuesday evening will be rescheduled for Monday January 22nd at 6:30 pm in room 312 of the Courthouse in Clinton.

The Finance Committee meeting scheduled for today (1/16/18) has been postponed to Monday January 22nd at 4:30 pm in room 312 of the Courthouse.