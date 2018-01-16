Home / Breaking News / Anderson County, Clinton, Oak Ridge, Campbell County Schools closed Wednesday

Anderson County, Clinton, Oak Ridge, Campbell County Schools closed Wednesday

Jim Harris 5 hours ago

Anderson County Schools will be closed on Wednesday, January 17, 2018 due to inclement weather.

Central Office is closed as well.

The Clinton City Schools will also be closed.

Campbell County Schools will be closed Wednesday as well.

Oak Ridge schools will be closed tomorrow, January 17, 2018.

Jim Harris has been WYSH’s News & Sports Director since 2000.
In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys’ and girls’ basketball and baseball.
Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA.
Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

