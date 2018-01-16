Anderson County, Clinton, Oak Ridge, Campbell County Schools closed Wednesday
Anderson County Schools will be closed on Wednesday, January 17, 2018 due to inclement weather.
Central Office is closed as well.
The Clinton City Schools will also be closed.
Campbell County Schools will be closed Wednesday as well.
Oak Ridge schools will be closed tomorrow, January 17, 2018.
