AC Schools Teachers of the Year announced

Jim Harris

The Anderson County Schools have chosen their 2018 Teachers of the Year, all of whom will be honored on April 10th, at the annual Teacher of the Year Banquet.

Anderson County Career and Technical Center- Julie Capps 9-12

Anderson County High School- Jenny Martin- 9-12

Clinton High School- Karen Campbell- 9-12

Clinch River Community School- Rob Harmening- 9-12

Clinton Middle School- Ligia Boundy- 5-8

Lake City Middle School- Courtney Batchelor 5-8

Norris Middle School- Tallitha Job- 5-8

Norwood Middle School- Stephanie Pridemore- 5-8

Andersonville Elementary School- Ken Bulechek- 5-8

Briceville Elementary School- Lindsay Phillips- PreK-4

Claxton Elementary School- Kimberly Waggoner- PreK-4

Dutch Valley Elementary School- Lucy Brooks- PreK-4

Fairview Elementary School- Kristin Parrott- PreK-4

Grand Oaks Elementary School- Shasta Gilliam- PreK-4

Lake City Elementary School- Brenda Goins- PreK-4

Norris Elementary School- Alison Greenhouse- PreK-4

Norwood Elementary School- Matt Foust- PreK-4

PRESCHOOL- Laura Boden- PreK-4

Congratulations to all of this year’s honorees.

