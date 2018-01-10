AC Health Department offering free flu vaccines

The Anderson County Health Department is offering flu vaccines at no charge to patients. Influenza activity is widespread in Tennessee, so it’s extremely important for anyone over six months of age to get a flu shot now. The flu vaccine is especially important for infants, young children, pregnant women, adults over age 50 and for those with chronic medical conditions. The flu shot remains the best protection we have against influenza.

The Anderson County Health Department clinic is currently offering flu vaccinations at no cost to patients until vaccine supplies are depleted. Appointments must be made to receive flu vaccine, and are now being scheduled at the clinic.

“Getting a flu vaccine is the best way to protect you, family members and others from the flu and help keep our community healthy,” said Art Miller, County Health Director. “We urge everyone who has not received a flu shot yet, to get one now.”

It’s also important to help prevent the spread of flu and other winter viruses by practicing good health habits:

• Wash hands thoroughly with soap and water or use an alcohol based hand sanitizer

• Cover your nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

• Stay home if you are sick

For more information about the flu and free flu vaccines, call the Anderson County Health Department at 865-425-8801 or visit https:// www.tn.gov/health.