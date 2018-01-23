AC Commission: Hitchcock resigns, EMS request deferred

The Anderson County Commission met on Monday, six days later than originally scheduled due to last week’s weather.

District 6 Commissioner Whitey Hitchcock announced his resignation from the 16-member panel last night, saying that he will be moving out of the area. Originally, he planned to stay on the Commission through the end of next month, but made his announcement now to give the Commission an opportunity to choose his replacement during next month’s meeting.

The Commission also voted after a lengthy and often heated debate to defer any action on the county EMS’s request for additional funds to purchase three new ambulances until after an ongoing audit of the EMS is completed, which is expected to be sometime later this spring, most likely in May.

EMS wants to begin replacing their current fleet of aging ambulances, some of which have over 300,000 miles on them and spend a lot of time in the shop. The audit is expected to provide county officials with a detailed snapshot of how the EMS is run and where improvements can be made to increase efficiency and cut down spending.

It appears likely that a special meeting to focus solely on EMS, monoey and ambulances will be called for. If it is, and when it is scheduled, we will let you know on the air and online.