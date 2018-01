The Campbell County School Board will meet Monday night January 22nd at 6 pm at the Courthouse to vote on their choice to be the next director of the county school system.

The three finalists went through public interviews this past weekend at Campbell County High School.

The School Board will choose between finalists Joan Crutchfield, Jennifer Fields and Donna Singley.

Whoever is chosen will succeed Larry Nidiffer, who is retiring as Director of Schools later this year.