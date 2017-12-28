Zoo to reopen for one day on Saturday; fundraisers abound

The Little Ponderosa Zoo on Granite Road in Clinton will reopen for one day, this Saturday December 30th at 10 am.

The zoo’s big day will begin at the Longhorn Steakhouse at Turkey Creek in West Knoxville with a fundrasing pancake breakfast. The gates at the zoo open at 10 am and there will be a memorial service for the over 40 animals who died earlier this month in a devastating barn fire at 12 noon on Saturday.

Zoo officials are trying to raise $200,000 to begin construction and, as of earlier this week, were well on their way to meeting that goal. You can donate cash through the zoo’s website at www.littleponderosazoo.com, or you can stop by one of these businesses and purchase gift cards that they can use for needed items: Walmart or Sam’s Club; Pet Smart or Pet Supplies Plus; your local Co-Op or Tractor Supply Store; or Ace Hardware, Lowes, Home Depot, and True Value Hardware.

Early next month, a fundraiser for the zoo will be held at the Museum of Appalchia. That event will be held on Saturday January 6th from 6 to 8 pm with a silent auction throughout and a live auction beginning at 7 pm.

Tickets are $50 each and can be purchased at the Little Ponderosa Zoo & Rescue, the Anderson Farmers Co-Op in Clinton, Tractor Supply in Oak Ridge, the Anderson County Highway Department and at the Anderson County Mayor’s Office.