Home / Community Bulletin Board / Zoo to reopen for one day on Saturday; fundraisers abound

Zoo to reopen for one day on Saturday; fundraisers abound

Jim Harris 1 hour ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 23 Views

The Little Ponderosa Zoo on Granite Road in Clinton will reopen for one day, this Saturday December 30th at 10 am.

The zoo’s big day will begin at the Longhorn Steakhouse at Turkey Creek in West Knoxville with a fundrasing pancake breakfast. The gates at the zoo open at 10 am and there will be a memorial service for the over 40 animals who died earlier this month in a devastating barn fire at 12 noon on Saturday.

Zoo officials are trying to raise $200,000 to begin construction and, as of earlier this week, were well on their way to meeting that goal. You can donate cash through the zoo’s website at www.littleponderosazoo.com, or you can stop by one of these businesses and purchase gift cards that they can use for needed items: Walmart or Sam’s Club; Pet Smart or Pet Supplies Plus; your local Co-Op or Tractor Supply Store; or Ace Hardware, Lowes, Home Depot, and True Value Hardware.

Early next month, a fundraiser for the zoo will be held at the Museum of Appalchia. That event will be held on Saturday January 6th from 6 to 8 pm with a silent auction throughout and a live auction beginning at 7 pm.

Tickets are $50 each and can be purchased at the Little Ponderosa Zoo & Rescue, the Anderson Farmers Co-Op in Clinton, Tractor Supply in Oak Ridge, the Anderson County Highway Department and at the Anderson County Mayor’s Office.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH’s News & Sports Director since 2000.
In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys’ and girls’ basketball and baseball.
Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA.
Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Siblings perish in Roane wreck

A single-vehicle accident Wednesday night in Roane County killed a brother and sister, according to …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved