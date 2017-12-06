Home / Featured / Zoo fire caused by ‘electrical malfunction’

Zoo fire caused by ‘electrical malfunction’

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Department fire investigator has completed his preliminary investigation into the Little Ponderosa Zoo fire and has determined it was accidental, apparently caused by an electrical malfunction at the rear of the barn.

The fire at the main barn at Anderson County’s non-profit Little Ponderosa Zoo and Rescue Monday afternoon killed at least 40 animals, according to zoo owner James Cox, who said that the final death toll has not been determined. A full list of those lives lost will be released as a tribute within the next few days.

Cox says that they will rebuild, but added that they will need the assistance of the community. Cox, on our ‘Ask Your Neighbor’ program this morning, expressed his deep gratitude for the support he and his staff have received so far.

Monetary donations are most needed, as the zoo is also having to replace all of its tools, lawn care equipment and freezers, which were in storage buildings behind the barn that were also consumed by the fire.

