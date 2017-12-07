Zoo Fire: 50+ animals killed; donations sought as recovery continues

Overnight, officials with the Little Ponderosa Zoo and Rescue released a Facebook tribute video featuring the over 50 animals that died in Monday’s devastating fire at the beloved non-profit. We have posted a link to the heartbreaking video on the WYSH Facebook page. Among the dead include all of the facility’s reptiles, 18 birds, four foxes, a total of six macaques and marmosets, an African serval and a host of others.

The surviving animals are being cared for in temporary shelters made up of tents and donated fencing.

The community’s response to the zoo’s plight has been nothing short of overwhelming, but as Little Ponderosa owner James Cox said in a Facebook post issued Wednesday, they have now reached the point where they are reciving almost too many goods. Saying that the zoo is good on dog food and meat, for example, Cox says that the single best way to help is to make a monetary donation at www.littleponderosazoo.com, or by stopping by the Anderson Farmers’ Co-Op, Ace Hardware, Tractor Supply Company or similar stores and purchase gift cards. Cox says that way, they don’t receive items they may not be able to use, rather, they will be able to purchase the specific items they need, exactly when they are needed.

On the zoo website, they have also posted a list of items they still need as soon as possible:

Donations needed:

Straw

Hay

Shavings

Pet taxis

Pet water bottles

Birdseed

Cat & dog food

Rabbit food

Monkey Biscuits

Buckets

Food pans/bowls

Silverware

Office supplies

Bird cages

Small animal cages

Garbage bags

Garbage Cans

Paper Towels

Toilet Paper

Halters and lead ropes

Grain

Towels

Blankets

Coolers for food storage

Work benches

Food crates

Dish Soap

Shovels, rakes, and hand tools

A deep freeze/refrigerator

Heat Lamps

Tarps