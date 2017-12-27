World War II Film Festival coming to Oak Ridge

The Manhattan Project National Historical Park has announced it will have a National Parks World War II Film Festival on Saturday, January 13, at the American Museum of Science and Energy in Oak Ridge.

During the festival, the National Park Service will present films from national park sites that commemorate events and issues related to World War II.

National Park Service films on January 13 will come from:

World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument, which includes the USS Arizona Memorial in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. The Memorial honors 1,177 sailors and Marines who died in the attack on December 7, 1941.

Manzanar National Historic Site located in the Owens Valley of California. The site was established to preserve the stories of the internment of nearly 120,000 Japanese Americans during World War II and to serve as a reminder of the fragility of American civil liberties.

Port Chicago Naval Magazine National Memorial, located in the East San Francisco east bay area. It commemorates a deadly munitions explosion that occurred on July 17, 1944, and the aftermath. The explosion killed 320 and injured 390, most of whom were enlisted African-American sailors working for a racially segregated military.

Tuskegee Airmen National Historic Site, located in Tuskegee, Alabama. It tells the story of the first African-American military pilots that trained at Moton Field.

National Prisoner of War Museum, located in Andersonville National Historic Site, in Andersonville, Georgia. It tells the story of prisoners of war throughout American history.

Rosie the Riveter World War II National Historical Park, located in Richmond, California. It tells the story of the efforts and sacrifices of American civilians on the World War II home front.

The film festival will start at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 13, in the AMSE auditorium, which is located at 300 South Tulane Avenue in Oak Ridge.

Visitors are encouraged to visit the National Park Service’s website for more information on the park at https://www.nps.gov/mapr/oakridge.htm.

For more information or directions, please contact the Manhattan Project National Historical Park at (865) 576-6767.

Oak Ridge is part of the Manhattan Project National Historical Park, along with Hanford, Washington, and Los Alamos, New Mexico.