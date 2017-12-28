William (Bill) Milton Newby, age 70, of Kingston, passed away Friday, December 22, 2017 at Park West Medical Center. He was born February 17, 1947 in Athens, Alabama, moving to Kingston at an early age. He was a graduate of Roane County High School and went on to join the United States Navy where he served multiple tours in Vietnam. He received the Vietnam Service Medal with two Bronze Stars, and the Armed Forces Expeditionary Korean Medal, along with several other commendations. Bill was the founding member of the Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guard, former Chairman of the U.S.S. Enterprise (CVAN/CVN 65) Association, member of the Appalachian & Alex Bealer Blacksmith Guild. He was also a member of Kingston Masonic Union Lodge No. 38 F. & AM, member of The Order of the Eastern Star Chapter 405 and member of American Legion Post 50. Preceded in death by his parents, William Pryor & Sarah Hughes Newby; sister, Katherine Newby Burnette.

SURVIVORS

Son William (Bill) Milton Newby, II & wife, Nicole of Meridianville, AL

Daughter Elizabeth (Beth) Newby Manfredi & husband, Stephen of Kingston

Grandchildren Claire & Nicolas Newby of Meridianville, AL

Matthew & Anna Bolden of Kingston

Brothers James Newby of Knoxville

Thomas Newby & wife, Sandy of Claxton

Sisters Elizabeth Newby Hendricks & husband, Lloyd of Mountain Park, GA

Sarah Jane Newby of Knoxville

A host of extended family members and friends

The family will receive friends 5:00 – 7:00 pm, Thursday, January 4, 2018 at The Grove in Kingston with masonic & military memorial service following the visitation at 7:00 pm. The family request in lieu of flowers memorial donations be made to The Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guard, c/o Jim Ryans, 346 Gallahar Road, Kingston, TN., 37763 or U.S.S. Enterprise Association Scholarship Fund, c/o Marylee Thiry, Scholarship Chairman, 26831 Coachlight, Woodhaven, MI 48183. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of the arrangements.