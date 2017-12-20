Volunteers needed for 2 county boards

The Anderson County Board of Commissioners and the Nominating Committee are looking for citizens who would like to serve on the following volunteer committees:

Civil Service Board

One (1) Member, unexpired term ending 9/2020

In accordance with T.C.A. 8-8-404 thru 8-8-406, the Civil Service Board is composed of three (3) members selected by the legislative body. All members of the board shall be over eighteen (18) years of age, of good moral character, citizens of the United States and the State of Tennessee, must reside in Anderson County, and they shall not hold any elected or appointed office within the county.

Veteran’s Service Advisory Board

One(1) Member

Applicant must be a Veteran honorably discharged.

Interested residents can send a resume or pick up a request to serve form at the County Commission Office, 100 N. Main Street, Room 118, Clinton,TN, posted outside office door, download from web site www.andersontn.org or contact the Commission Office by phone 463-6866 or by fax 457-6264.

The deadline for consideration as possible nominee will be Friday, January 5, 2018 at 12 noon.

The Nominating Committee will meet on Monday, January 8, 2018, at 5:30 p.m. in room 118Aof the Courthouse to consider applicants for nomination.