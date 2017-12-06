Two arrested after car wash break-in

Two men were arrested after an early-morning burglary at a Clinton car wash over the weekend.

Clinton Police responded to a call of a break-in at Pop’s Car Wash on Seivers Boulevard shortly after 6:30 am Sunday. Investigators viewed surveillance camera footage that showed a man break a glass exterior door and enter an inner office, where he stole approximately $2000 in coins. During the heist, the suspect caused an estimated $1000 worth of damage.

The suspect was identified as 30-year-old Joshua Steven Brinyark of Clinton, and investigators soon determined that he had called a second man, Joshua Allen Bryant, after the break-in to pick him up at a nearby gas station. Bryant later told investigators that Brinyark promised to pay him for his troubles. Bryant picked up Brinyark and the pair traveled a short distance to railroad tracks where Brinyark allegedly hid two buckets full of coins, which he retrieved.

The two continued on to Walmart, where Brinyark was captured on surveillance footage using a coin machine to convert some $1061 into cash.

Investigators worked quickly, and had arrest warrants reportedly signed and ready to go by Sunday night. Brinyark was arrested Monday and charged with theft, money laundering, burglary and vandalism. As of this morning (Wednesday December 6th), he remained in custody at the Anderson County Jail on bonds totaling $75,000.

Bryant was also arrested and charged with theft and with being an accessory after the fact. He posted a $10,000 bond and was released from custody.