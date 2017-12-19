TSWA releases 5A All-State Football Team 2017

The Tennessee Sportswriters Association has released its Class 5A All-State Football team for 2017, and the list features a Campbell County Cougar and two Oak Ridge Wildcats, as well as a number of other players from East Tennessee.

Campbell County is represented by wide receiver Shawn Marcum, while Oak Ridge defensive lineman Adarius Cox and linebacker Kobe Angel earned All-State honors.

10 players from schools in Knox County were named All-State.

Class 5A

OFFENSE

QB: Kolten Gibson, Walker Valley

QB: Grayson Tramel, Shelbyville

RB: Tai Carter, Summit

RB: Kaemon Dunlap, Beech

WR: Avery Brown, Shelbyville

WR: Shawn Marcum, Campbell County

WR: Zake Westfield, Walker Valley

OL: Ollie Lane, Gibbs

OL: Mason Leatherwood, Summit

OL: Cade Mays, Knoxville Catholic

OL: Cole Pulley, Beech

OL: Bryn Tucker, Knoxville Catholic

K: Paxton Robertson, Knoxville Catholic

ATH: Darian Davis, Columbia

DEFENSE

DL: Adarius Cox, Oak Ridge

DL: Jordan Davis, Southwind

DL: Tyreece Edwards, Knoxville West

DL: Marcus Webb, Munford

LB: Drew Francis, Knoxville West

LB: Ty Boeck, Soddy-Daisy

LB: Chaz Williamson, Beech

LB: Cobe Angel, Oak Ridge

DB: Hunter Huff, Knoxville Halls

DB: Caleb McQueen, Kenwood

DB: D.J. Mitchell, Knoxville Catholic

DB: T.J. Neal, Hillsboro

P: Ian Cummins, Knoxville Central

ATH: Dashon Bussell, Knoxville Catholic