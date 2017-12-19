TSWA releases 5A All-State Football Team 2017

The Tennessee Sportswriters Association has released its Class 5A All-State Football team for 2017, and the list features a Campbell County Cougar and two Oak Ridge Wildcats, as well as a number of other players from East Tennessee.
Campbell County is represented by wide receiver Shawn Marcum, while Oak Ridge defensive lineman Adarius Cox and linebacker Kobe Angel earned All-State honors.
10 players from schools in Knox County were named All-State.
Class 5A
OFFENSE
QB: Kolten Gibson, Walker Valley
QB: Grayson Tramel, Shelbyville
RB: Tai Carter, Summit
RB: Kaemon Dunlap, Beech
WR: Avery Brown, Shelbyville
WR: Shawn Marcum, Campbell County
WR: Zake Westfield, Walker Valley
OL: Ollie Lane, Gibbs
OL: Mason Leatherwood, Summit
OL: Cade Mays, Knoxville Catholic
OL: Cole Pulley, Beech
OL: Bryn Tucker, Knoxville Catholic
K: Paxton Robertson, Knoxville Catholic
ATH: Darian Davis, Columbia
DEFENSE
DL: Adarius Cox, Oak Ridge
DL: Jordan Davis, Southwind
DL: Tyreece Edwards, Knoxville West
DL: Marcus Webb, Munford
LB: Drew Francis, Knoxville West
LB: Ty Boeck, Soddy-Daisy
LB: Chaz Williamson, Beech
LB: Cobe Angel, Oak Ridge
DB: Hunter Huff, Knoxville Halls
DB: Caleb McQueen, Kenwood
DB: D.J. Mitchell, Knoxville Catholic
DB: T.J. Neal, Hillsboro
P: Ian Cummins, Knoxville Central
ATH: Dashon Bussell, Knoxville Catholic