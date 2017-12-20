Home / Local Sports / TSWA announces 4A All-State Squad

TSWA announces 4A All-State Squad

Jim Harris 5 hours ago Local Sports Leave a comment 18 Views

The Tennessee Sportswriters’ Association Class 4A All-State Football Team was announced Wednesday morning. Six Anderson County Mavericks received All-State nods.

OFFENSE
QB: Cade Ballard, Greeneville
QB: Stanton Martin, Anderson County
RB: Kamron Liggett, Marshall County
RB: Dontae Smith, Spring Hill
WR: Dayron Johnson, Springfield
WR: Keveon Mullins, Memphis East
WR: Dalton Wilson, Anderson County
OL: Dawson Bragg, White House
OL: Chris Everhart, Greeneville
OL: Nick Rideout, Greeneville
OL: Dave Roberts, Marshall County
OL: Thomas Roberts, Anderson County
ATH: Michael Jamahl McGhee, Chattanooga Central
K: Clayton Utley, Anderson County 

DEFENSE
DL: Jordan Branch, Crockett County
DL: Jacques Gillespie-Taylor, Greeneville
DL: Tavi McLean, Marshall County
DL: Tyler McMurtry, White House
LB: Mason Phillips, Anderson County
LB: Lorenzo Stewart, East Ridge
LB: Tristan Taylor, Haywood
LB: Ty Youngblood, Greeneville
DB: D’Corion Bryant, Springfield
DB: Seth Carlisle, Macon County
DB: Michael Carroll, Anderson County
DB: Seth Crawford, Greeneville
ATH: Decourtney Reed, Haywood
P: Zac Courter, Grainger

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH’s News & Sports Director since 2000.
In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys’ and girls’ basketball and baseball.
Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA.
Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

