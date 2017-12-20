TSWA announces 4A All-State Squad

The Tennessee Sportswriters’ Association Class 4A All-State Football Team was announced Wednesday morning. Six Anderson County Mavericks received All-State nods.
OFFENSE
QB: Cade Ballard, Greeneville
QB: Stanton Martin, Anderson County
RB: Kamron Liggett, Marshall County
RB: Dontae Smith, Spring Hill
WR: Dayron Johnson, Springfield
WR: Keveon Mullins, Memphis East
WR: Dalton Wilson, Anderson County
OL: Dawson Bragg, White House
OL: Chris Everhart, Greeneville
OL: Nick Rideout, Greeneville
OL: Dave Roberts, Marshall County
OL: Thomas Roberts, Anderson County
ATH: Michael Jamahl McGhee, Chattanooga Central
K: Clayton Utley, Anderson County
DEFENSE
DL: Jordan Branch, Crockett County
DL: Jacques Gillespie-Taylor, Greeneville
DL: Tavi McLean, Marshall County
DL: Tyler McMurtry, White House
LB: Mason Phillips, Anderson County
LB: Lorenzo Stewart, East Ridge
LB: Tristan Taylor, Haywood
LB: Ty Youngblood, Greeneville
DB: D’Corion Bryant, Springfield
DB: Seth Carlisle, Macon County
DB: Michael Carroll, Anderson County
DB: Seth Crawford, Greeneville
ATH: Decourtney Reed, Haywood
P: Zac Courter, Grainger