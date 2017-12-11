Home / Community Bulletin Board / Today (Monday December 11th) is Dine & Donate Day

Today (Monday December 11th) is Dine & Donate Day

Jim Harris 1 hour ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured Leave a comment 11 Views

On Monday, Dec. 11, thirteen restaurant locations throughout Anderson County will donate a portion of their sales to support Aid to Distressed Families of Appalachian Counties (ADFAC). The event, Dine & Donate, happens on the second Monday of each month.

Participating restaurants on Monday, Dec 11 include:

Hoskins, Clinton

Burchfields, Oak Ridge

Dean’s, Oak Ridge

Gallo Loco, Oak Ridge

Mediterranean Delight, Oak Ridge

Outback Steakhouse, Oak Ridge

Razzleberry’s, Oak Ridge

Soup Kitchen, Oak Ridge

Subway locations in Clinton (2), Oak Ridge (1968 Oak Ridge Turnpike), Oliver Springs and Rocky Top.

Proceeds from Dine & Donate support ADFAC’s work to help the less fortunate in our community with services including short-term utility assistance, school supplies for K-12 students, home repairs for elderly homeowners and much more. ADFAC answers more than 6,000 requests for assistance each year.

For more, visit www.adfac.org.

