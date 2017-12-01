Tim Butler, 80

Tim Butler, passed away on November 29th 2017. Born in Celina TN (Clay County) September 15th, 1937. He attended Clinton High School where he played basketball and football graduating in 1955. He received a degree in Chemical Engineering from Tennessee Tech University. After graduating from Tennessee Tech he began working in the labs at Oak Ridge. After retiring from Oak Ridge, he became an engineering consultant. He was also member of the National Guard. Tim was an avid runner (completing several marathons), played the guitar, smoked cigars, and indulging in chocolate as often as possible.

Preceded in death by Parents Herman and Clarice (Rowe) Butler, wife Mary Jane (May) Butler, brothers Herman and Arnold Butler. He leaves behind his children, Beth Butler, Sharon Shipley and husband Jerry, Tim Butler Jr. and wife LeAnn. Grandchildren Earl Jordan, Janice Jordan, Amber Butler, Colby Butler, and Tanner Butler and several great grandchildren. Sisters Bobby Sue Phillips and Sarah Johnson. In addition, a very large extended family, much too large list individually but equally as important.

The family would like to thank the wonderfully supportive staff at Maple Court Senior living along with the staff ofTennova hospice care for their assistance in a difficult time. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer’s Foundation or The Micheal J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s research.

The family will receive friends from 12:00-2:00 pm, Monday, December 4, 2017 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. His graveside service will immediately follow at Woodhaven Memorial Garden. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com