Three apply to be Campbell school chief

Jim Harris 1 day ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 54 Views

The deadline to apply for consideration as the next director of the Campbell County school system was Friday afternoon, and three people have submitted their resumes.

They are: retired Jacksboro Elementary School principal Joan Crutchfield, who currently works in the central office; Jacksboro Middle School principal Jennifer Fields; and Jellico High School principal Donna Singley.

Current Director of Schools Larry Nidiffer is retiring in the spring. His successor is expected to be chosen early next year.

