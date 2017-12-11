THP, others nab man after brief pursuit

Friday, officers from the Roane County Sheriff’s Office and the Rockwood and Harriman police departments, assisted the Tennessee Highway Patrol in arresting a man following a brief pursuit.

A state trooper tried to pull over a car after seeing the driver not wearing a seatbelt at the intersection of Highway 70 and Loop Road near Rockwood, but the driver identified as 35-year-old Johnny Spears of Harriman, refused to stop and sped off.

The pursuit lasted only six minutes, though, before Spears pulled into the driveway of a home on Woody Avenue in Harriman and surrendered without further incident.

He was arrested and charged with felony evasion, violating the seat belt law and other moving violations.