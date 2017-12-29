THP announces weekend-long enforcement effort

The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) will be out in force conducting what they term “an aggressive traffic safety enforcement campaign during the 2017 New Year’s Eve Holiday period beginning Friday, December 29, at 6:00 p.m. and concluding Monday, January 1, at 11:59 p.m.” State troopers will perform saturation patrols, bar/tavern checks as well as seat belt, sobriety and driver license checkpoints over the holiday weekend.

This campaign, according to the THP, is aimed at deterring impaired driving and reducing fatal crashes on Tennessee roadways.

During last year’s New Year’s Holiday period, five people were killed in five traffic crashes on Tennessee roads. Of the five vehicular fatalities, three were vehicle occupants, two were pedestrians. Alcohol was involved in two of the traffic deaths, while two of the three vehicle occupants killed were not wearing seat belts.

State troopers have arrested 7,323 individuals for DUI from January 1 through December 24, 2017. In 2016, the number of arrests made during that time was 7,799.

Please buckle up and do not drink and drive.