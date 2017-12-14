“Tennessee Season to Remember” honors homicide victims, families

(Tennessee press release) For the 15th consecutive year, families of homicide victims honored their lost loved ones during the annual “Tennessee Season to Remember” Thursday evening. Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam hosted the event at First Baptist Church in Nashville.

“As we gather to honor loved ones lost to violence, we want survivors to know their fellow Tennesseans care about them, and this time of year is when they often need that support the most,” Haslam said. The governor was joined by many state and local public safety officials for the ceremony.

Shannon Frazier, a native of Memphis, earned a master’s degree in nursing, and is employed by the Tennessee Department of Health. She became a survivor of homicide when her husband, TBI Special Agent De’Greaun Frazier, 35, was killed while working an undercover drug operation in the summer of 2016. She spoke about the journey that began for her and the couple’s two children after that tragic event.

Legendary singer Connie Smith provided music for the event. Smith, who has had scores of hits during her career, was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2012. She is often recognized for her vocal brilliance and the passion she puts into her music. Her spiritual demeanor shined as she sang for the many families that have suffered great tragedy.

“Tennessee Season to Remember” founder, Andrea Conte placed the first ornament on the wreaths. Conte started the memorial ceremony 15 years ago as a way to honor homicide victims. Representatives from the sponsoring organizations, as well as the Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police and the Tennessee Sheriffs’ Association, also placed ornaments on the wreaths in honor of the victims and the survivors they assist throughout the year.