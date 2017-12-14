TBI: Knox man on run for over a year nabbed on TennCare fraud charges

(TBI release) After 16 months of eluding authorities, a Knox County man is charged with TennCare fraud in connection with doctor shopping for drugs.

The Office of Inspector General (OIG), with the assistance of the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, today announced the arrest of Alan Everett Goetsch, 66, of Knoxville. A Knox County Grand Jury indicted Goetsch in August of 2016 on two counts of fraudulently using TennCare to doctor shop for the painkillers Oxycodone and Hydrocodone. Doctor shopping involves visiting multiple physicians in a short period of time to obtain drugs, using TennCare as payment for the clinical visit, the prescription or both.

“Taxpayers deserve to have their dollars spent for legitimate medical services,” Inspector General Manny Tyndall said. “We are working closely with local law enforcement agencies and medical providers to investigate and prosecute these types of crimes.”

District Attorney General Charme P. Allen is prosecuting. TennCare fraud is now a Class D felony punishable by up to four years in prison.

Through the OIG Cash for Tips Program established by the Legislature, Tennesseans can get cash rewards for TennCare fraud tips that lead to convictions. Anyone can report suspected TennCare fraud by calling 1-800-433-3982 toll-free from anywhere in Tennessee, or log on to http://www.tn.gov/OIG and follow the prompts that read “Report TennCare Fraud.”