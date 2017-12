Authorities in Oak Ridge arrested a man wanted on burglary and theft charges on Tuesday night.

35-year-old Markell Prather was being sought on charges of burglary and theft of firearms, and on Tuesday evening, an Oak Ridge Police Department SWAT Team was called upon to serve a search warrant at an address on East Maiden Lane, where Prather was arrested without incident.

He is also facing an outstanding warrant for his arrest out of Knox County as well.