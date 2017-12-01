Home / Local Sports / Sports scoreboard, schedules

LOCAL SPORTS SCOREBOARD Thursday November 30th

High School football state championship games

1A…Greenback 42 Cornersville 21: First state title for Cherokees in 30 years.

3A…Alcoa 31 Covington 20: State-record 16th state championship.

5A…Catholic 45 Beech 28: Second title in three years for Irish.

High School basketball (girls’)

Campbell County 56 Pigeon Forge 41

NCAA Women

Tennessee 77 Central Arkansas 34

SCHEDULE Friday December 1st

High School football state championship games

2A…noon EST…Union City vs. Tyner Academy

4A…4 pm EST…Springfield vs. Greeneville

6A…8 pm EST…Cane Ridge vs. Maryville

High School basketball

(WYSH) Clinton at Campbell County…Central at Anderson County…Oak Ridge at Powell…Rockwood at Oliver Springs…Pigeon Forge at Union County…Halls at Karns…Harriman at Oakdale…Sunbright at Midway…Wartburg at Coalfield…Grace Christian at Carter

