Sports scoreboard, schedules

LOCAL SPORTS SCOREBOARD Thursday November 30th
High School football state championship games
1A…Greenback 42 Cornersville 21: First state title for Cherokees in 30 years.
3A…Alcoa 31 Covington 20: State-record 16th state championship.
5A…Catholic 45 Beech 28: Second title in three years for Irish.
High School basketball (girls’)
Campbell County 56 Pigeon Forge 41
NCAA Women
Tennessee 77 Central Arkansas 34
SCHEDULE Friday December 1st
High School football state championship games
2A…noon EST…Union City vs. Tyner Academy
4A…4 pm EST…Springfield vs. Greeneville
6A…8 pm EST…Cane Ridge vs. Maryville
High School basketball
(WYSH) Clinton at Campbell County…Central at Anderson County…Oak Ridge at Powell…Rockwood at Oliver Springs…Pigeon Forge at Union County…Halls at Karns…Harriman at Oakdale…Sunbright at Midway…Wartburg at Coalfield…Grace Christian at Carter