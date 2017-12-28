Siblings perish in Roane wreck

A single-vehicle accident Wednesday night in Roane County killed a brother and sister, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Trooper Alexander Evans investigated the crash, which occurred shortly before 9 pm on Interstate 40 East at mile marker 350. Evans’ report indicates that 32-year-old Theodore Kalnasy Jr. of Kingston had been driving a 1994 Pontiac Grand Am east on the interstate when the car left the left side of the roadway. Kalnasy overcorrected and the car veered right, leaving the roadway again, hitting the median and becoming airborne. The car flipped several times before hitting a guardrail and ejecting both Kalnasy and his passenger, 23-year-old Tara Kalnasy, also of Kingston. The vehicle finally came to rest on its roof on the on-ramp at mile marker 350, according to the report.

Both occupants of the vehicle died in the crash despite the fact they were both wearing their seatbelts.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident.