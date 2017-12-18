Seniors’ Christmas luncheon back on!

After having been announced as canceled, the Anderson County Office on Aging’s annual Christmas luncheon is back on!

Officials said over the weekend they would have to cancel the luncheon due to space limitations at their Edgewood Avenue facility, which is being used temporarily while the new center in downtown Clinton has some mold-cleaning taken care of, but Monday morning announced that the event will go on as scheduled this Thursday December 21st at 1 pm, but will be held in the Family Life Center of Clinton’s First Baptist Church.

Call 865-457-3259 for more information.