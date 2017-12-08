Home / Obituaries / Sandra Jean Noe, age 74, of Rocky Top

Sandra Jean Noe, age 74, of Rocky Top

Sandra Jean Noe, age 74, of Rocky Top, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, December 3, 2017 at the Waters of Clinton. Sandra was born in Boston, Massachusetts on July 1, 1943 to the late Anthony Cinquegrano and Anna McGrath Cinquegrano. Sandra was a member of St. Therese Catholic Church in Clinton. Sandra loved to read and spend time with her family and friends.

Husband                      Billie Noe                                                         Rocky Top

Sons                            William Noe and wife Carolyn                         Rocky Top

                                    Michael Noe                                                    Clinton

Daughters                   Pamela Shetterly and husband James          Rocky Top

                                    Kelly Hatmaker and husband Ronald             Andersonville

Brothers                      Richard Noe and wife Jane                            Rocky Top

                                    Joe Noe and wife Sue                                    Rocky Top

Sister                           Evelyn Vowell and JC                                    Clinton

6 Grandchildren

3 Great Grandchildren

Many other family members and friends.

Visitation: 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, Saturday, December 9, 2017 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City, Tennessee.

Funeral Mass: 2:00 PM, Saturday, December 9, 2017 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel in Lake City, Tennessee with Father Julius officiating.

An inurnment will be held in Sandra’s hometown of Boston, Massachusetts at a later date.

 

 

