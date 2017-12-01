Rollover wreck injures one

One person was injured in a rollover crash on Georgia Avenue late Thursday afternoon, according to our partners at Oak Ridge Today.

The single-vehicle crash was reported at about 4:30 pm Thursday in a curve on Georgia Avenue just up the hill from Big Ed’s Pizza and when authorities arrived, reported that a red Isuzu Rodeo SUV was upside down, resting on its roof in the middle of the road.

The injuries to the driver–whose identity has not been released–were described as non-life threatening. The Oak Ridge Fire Department and Oak Ridge Police Department both responded.